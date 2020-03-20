Left Menu
Universal screening of passengers arriving from Australia, UK, US: Health Ministry

Ministry of Health and Welfare on Friday announced that there will be universal screening for all passengers coming from Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States and risk profiling them for either quarantine or isolation based on risk assessment to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 23:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 23:35 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Ministry of Health and Welfare on Friday announced that there will be universal screening for all passengers coming from Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States and risk profiling them for either quarantine or isolation based on risk assessment to contain the spread of the coronavirus. This is in view of local transmission of the disease, an increase in the number of cases & deaths being reported in Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The order issued by the government read, "in view of local transmission of the disease, increase in the number of cases & deaths being reported in Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223, including 32 foreigners, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

The Health Ministry also confirmed two Indonesian nationals have tested positive for the deadly virus in Telangana. Total number of positive cases in the state has reached 19 As many as 23 people in India have been cured of the lethal infection which has claimed over 10,000 lives globally.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state from coronavirus with 52 people, including 3 foreign nationals, confirmed positive for the highly contagious virus. While 28 cases have been reported in Kerala, the national capital has 17 people infected with the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh which borders the national capital has 23 coronavirus cases, including 1 foreign national. (ANI)

