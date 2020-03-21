COID-19: J-K govt employees to attend offices on alternate weeks

The Jammu and Kashmir government has passed an order for its employees to attend offices on alternate weeks in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

"In wake of the coronavirus outbreak, it is hereby ordered that the government employees shall attend their offices on alternate weeks except those who are associated with the coronavirus control efforts and essential services," the order by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir read. (ANI)

