Coronavirus: Kerala HC rejects plea seeking online sale of liquor

The Kerala High Court on Friday rejected the petition seeking the online sale of liquor to reduce crowd at the liquor outlets in the wake of COVID-19 threat.

  ANI
  • |
  Kochi (Kerala)
  • |
  Updated: 21-03-2020 09:09 IST
  • |
  Created: 21-03-2020 09:09 IST
Coronavirus: Kerala HC rejects plea seeking online sale of liquor
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Kerala High Court on Friday rejected the petition seeking the online sale of liquor to reduce crowd at the liquor outlets in the wake of COVID-19 threat. G Jyothish, an Aluva native, filed the plea.

"While the state is struggling to cope with the threat, such a petition is an attempt to mock the judiciary. The petitioner has to pay Rs 50,000 to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund within two weeks," the High Court observed. "While the courts consider only cases of urgent importance in the public interest, this selfish behaviour is condemned," the court said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

