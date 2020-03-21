Positive COVID-19 mounts to 258 in India, 4 fatalities

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in India now stands at 258 including 39 foreigners, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. Four people have died including one each in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in it's guidelines on COVID-19 testing states, "Asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of a confirmed case should be tested once between day five and day 14 of coming in his/her contact." A day after his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the threat of the pandemic is common for all states and underscored the need for Centre and all States to work together.

While addressing the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to follow 'Janata Curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday to contain the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

