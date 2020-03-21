SC Bar Association requests CJI to consider declaring vacation due to coronavirus pandemic

The Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) passed a resolution on Saturday and requested the Chief Justice of India SA Bobde to consider declaring vacation for four weeks from March 23, due to coronavirus pandemic. "Considering the various suggestions made by distinguished members of the EC, it has been resolved that the Chief Justice and Justices of the Supreme Court may consider the feelings and well being of all stakeholders, declare vacation in the Supreme Court for four weeks beginning from Monday the March 23 for the present," the resolution said.

The association also suggested the CJI and other judges of the top court to adjust the lost workings days against the scheduled Summer vacation that will begin from mid-May. The Executive Committee of the association is elected to look after the welfare and well being of the Members of the SCBA and must take decisions accordingly irrespective of the reservations that some members may have.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has restricted its functioning and is only hearing urgent matters in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The functioning of several other courts has also been restricted at the time. This comes as 271 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in the country, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday. (ANI)

