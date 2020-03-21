Left Menu
Combating COVID-19: PM Modi tells pharma firms to boost production

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a video conference with representatives of pharma companies and told them that this was the time to boost production.

  Updated: 21-03-2020 19:04 IST
  • Created: 21-03-2020 19:04 IST
A visual from the video conferencing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with pharma companies on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

Chemists and pharma companies also gave an assurance to the Prime Minister that they will work on this crisis with the government to ensure that supply chains remain working 24/7 and the nation comes first for them. This meeting assumes significance as the total number of positive cases of coronavirus in the country has climbed to 283. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

