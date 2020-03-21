Left Menu
3 held in fake passport racket in Mumbai

The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police arrested three gang members, who allegedly used to send people on fake passports and forged documents to foreign countries, here on Saturday.

  ANI
  Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  Updated: 21-03-2020 19:35 IST
  Created: 21-03-2020 19:35 IST
DCP, Crime Branch, Akbar Pathan speaking to ANI on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police arrested three gang members, who allegedly used to send people on fake passports and forged documents to foreign countries, here on Saturday. "A couple travelling from Mumbai to Dubai was taken into custody for being in possession of fake passports. An FIR was registered. An investigation was underway. On investigation, it was found that there was a gang who used to change people's name and forge documents in order to avail a visa so that they could travel to the UK," Crime Branch DCP Akbar Pathan told ANI.

The three accused have been identified as Manish Ghogri, Amit Aggarwal (forged documents maker), and Bhavesh Shah (fake passport maker). Police said the main accused Manish Ghogri used to take Rs 20 lakh from the people in order to make the fake documents in order to avail passports and visas.

The police have seized government stamps and fake documents from their possession. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

