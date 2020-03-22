Punjab to enforce lockdown till March 31

The Punjab government on Sunday announced its decision to enforce lockdown in the entire state till March 31 in the wake of the threat of coronavirus. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said all essential and government services would continue during the lockdown.

"Ordered statewide lockdown till 31st March to check the spread of Covid 19," he tweeted. "All essential Govt services will continue & shops selling essential items such as milk, food items, medicines, etc will be open. All DCs & SSPs have been directed to implement the restrictions immediately," Singh said in his tweet.

Punjab at present has 14 coronavirus patients in the state. Eleven more persons had tested positive for coronavirus in Punjab on Saturday, taking the total number of confirmed cases of deadly infection to 14 in the state.

It was the highest number of patients testing positive for coronavirus in a single day in Punjab.

