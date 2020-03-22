Kejriwal announces complete lockdown in Delhi from 6 am tomorrow till Mar 31

Delhi has ordered complete lockdown in the national capital from 6 am tomorrow (March 23) till midnight of March 31, in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic. In a press conference here, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Sunday announced the lockdown from 6 am on March 23 till midnight of March 31.

No transport services will be allowed, despite few DTC buses. All borders of the national capital will be sealed and domestic and international flights will be suspended, he said. There are 27 cases in Delhi - 6 of them fall under the category of transmission, 21 had come from foreign countries, the Chief Minister said.

"As per the latest decision in the fight against coronavirus, it has been decided that metro services will remain completely closed till March 31, 2020," DMRC said in a statement. It said the move is aimed at controlling the spread of coronavirus by ensuring "social distancing and encouraging people to stay at home for the time being."The number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 341 on Sunday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).A total of 16,999 samples from 16,109 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 as of 10:00 am on March 22, as per ICMR data.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.