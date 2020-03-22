Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar CM sends condolence to family of man who died of coronavirus

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday sent his condolences to the family of the man who died of coronavirus on Saturday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Patna (Bihar)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 20:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 20:38 IST
Bihar CM sends condolence to family of man who died of coronavirus
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday sent his condolences to the family of the man who died of coronavirus on Saturday. "The person who died due to coronavirus in Patna is sad. The families of the deceased will be given financial assistance from the Chief Minister Relief Fund," Kumar tweeted.

He also said in his tweet, "The citizens need to be vigilant. Nobody should hide their symptoms of the disease and travel history and should inform the authorities immediately for treatment." A 38-year-old man passed away in Bihar due to kidney failure was tested positive for COVID-19. The man, a resident of Munger district, had a travel history to Qatar, and on his arrival in Patna via Kolkata was admitted to AIIMS in Patna.

The number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 341 on Sunday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Italy's restrictions grow more specific in bid to slow virus

In its most far-reaching measures to stop the spread of coronavirus, Italy is slowing industrial production nationwide, while the hardest-hit region of Lombardy banned any outdoor exercise not on personal property and set distance limits on...

Coronavirus forces states to order nearly 1 in 3 Americans to stay home

Nearly one in three Americans was ordered to stay home on Sunday to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic as Ohio and Louisiana became the latest states to enact broad lockdowns. The two states join New York, California, Illinois, Con...

French fashion labels Saint Laurent, Balenciaga to make coronavirus face masks

High-end fashion labels Saint Laurent and Balenciaga will start making face masks to ease shortages during the coronavirus crisis, their French parent group Kering said on Sunday. Dwindling stocks of protective gear across France have anger...

World Bank moving forward on first $1.7 bln in pandemic aid projects

The World Banks executive board is expected to consider later this week the first fast-track funds to help Afghanistan and Ethiopia respond to the coronavirus pandemic, the Banks president said on Sunday. In a blog posted on LinkedIn on Sun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020