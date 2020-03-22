Left Menu
Dawar Battalion of Snow Leopard Brigade express gratitude to 'corona warriors' in J-K's Gurez Valley

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's national call to show resilience and resolve against COVID-19, Dawar Battalion of Snow Leopard Brigade in Gurez Valley on Sunday lauded medical professionals, sanitation staff, airline crew and other 'corona warriors' for their relentless work.

Dawar Battalion of Snow Leopard Brigade participated in 'clapping initiative' on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's national call to show resilience and resolve against COVID-19, Dawar Battalion of Snow Leopard Brigade in Gurez Valley on Sunday lauded medical professionals, sanitation staff, airline crew and other 'corona warriors' for their relentless work. "Dawar Battalion of Snow Leopard Brigade lauded the relentless work of medical professionals, sanitation staff, airline crew, and other corona warriors in Gurez Valley," said the Dawar Battalion of Snow Leopard Brigade in a statement.

The soldiers were seen clapping, while maintaining social distance, to express their gratitude to service providers. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi thanked countrymen for participating in 'Janta Curfew'."The country thanked each person who led the fight against the coronavirus. Many thanks to the countrymen. Janta Curfew," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.He further emphasised on social distancing, which is a preventive measure to reduce contact between people and slow down the spread of the virus."It is not only the sound of thanks but also the beginning of victory in a long battle. Let us, with this determination and restraint, tie ourselves in social distancing for a long battle," he said.The Prime Minister asked people not to consider Janta Curfew as a 'success'."Today's Janta Curfew may end at 9 pm but that does not mean we should start celebrating. Do not consider it a success. This is the beginning of a long fight. Today, the countrymen have told that we are capable, if we decide, we can beat the biggest challenge together," he said.He asked people to follow the instructions being issued by the Central and the state government. "In districts and states where the lockdown is announced, do not leave the houses at all. Apart from this, do not get out of the houses unless it is very necessary," he said. (ANI)

