Combating COVID-19: Uttarakhand govt announces lockdown in state

In the wake of coronavirus scare, the Uttarakhand government on Sunday announced lockdown in the state.

  • Dehradun (Uttarakhand)
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 21:13 IST
  • Created: 22-03-2020 21:13 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of coronavirus scare, the Uttarakhand government on Sunday announced lockdown in the state. "While the state will be on lockdown, all the Treasuries will remain open as this is an important part of financial transactions," said an official from the CM office after an emergency meeting was held by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat with Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh, Director General of Police Anil Raturi, Health and Home Secretary Nitesh Jha.

During the meeting, it was decided that the interstate buses and public transport services in the state will be prohibited. "However, the essential services will remain operational," the official said.

The official also said that the government will deposit Rs 1,000 in the bank accounts of the registered labourers. The number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 341 on Sunday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

