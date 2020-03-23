Left Menu
Naidu convenes all-part meeting in Rajya Sabha for stock-taking of situation amid COVID-19 lockdown

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has called a meeting of various party leaders, later on Monday for stock-taking of the situation in various states across India amid a coronavirus lockdown as well as duration of the House session.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 09:59 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 09:59 IST
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has called a meeting of various party leaders later on Monday for stock-taking of the situation in various states across India amid a coronavirus lockdown as well as duration of the House session. The Centre as well as the state governments has decided to completely shutdown 75 districts across the country where coronavirus cases have been reported.

It has also been decided to suspend the interstate bus services till March 31, government officials said on Sunday. The districts where lockdown was announced are from states that include Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The development comes in the view that there is an urgent need to extend restrictions, including the movement of non-essential passenger transport, in a bid to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus bug which has already infected nearly 400 people in the country. The government has also announced to suspend interstate bus services in almost every state across India till further notice.

There have been reports of shortening the Parliament's ongoing Budget Session which is likely to end before April 3, informed sources said on Sunday. Several MPs have raised the issue of social distancing, which is necessary to combat coronavirus. However, this is not possible when Parliament is in session as MPs have to sit together, they said.

After lockdown in several states, the demand to adjourn Parliament before the stipulated time, April 3, has gathered momentum, sources said. Lawmakers are also worried that several members of both the Houses of Parliament have put themselves into self-quarantine.

The government, however, has repeatedly tried to assure that the situation is under control. Sources said the government is concerned that if the session is ended before the schedule, it will adversely impact the situation in the country. TMC lawmakers have already written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Naidu, seeking the curtailment of the current session. They have already announced that they won't be able to take part in the ongoing session of Parliament after Monday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has instructed party MPs to be in their respective constituency and create awareness among the people regarding the pandemic. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has also announced that MPs in both houses will not be attending Parliament from Monday amidst the threat of the global pandemic.

According to the data compiled by ICMR, the total number of coronavirus positive cases surged to 396 in India on Sunday, marking the highest increase of 81 over 24 hours so far, with seven deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

