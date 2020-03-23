Left Menu
Budget to be presented in Delhi Legislative Assembly today, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the budget will be presented in the Legislative Assembly today despite the lockdown in the national capital as the government needs the House's approval to spend money in the forthcoming financial year.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 23-03-2020 10:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 10:57 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the budget will be presented in the Legislative Assembly today despite the lockdown in the national capital as the government needs the House's approval to spend money in the forthcoming financial year. "The budget will be presented in the Delhi Legislative Assembly today. This is necessary to do despite the lockdown in Delhi as the government will not be able to spend the money from April 1 without passing the budget," he tweeted (translated from Hindi).

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has appealed to the people to stay indoors in the view of the coronavirus outbreak. "Lockdown starts in Delhi from today. Appeal to all of you until it is very important not to leave the house! They themselves will be safe and others will also be safe. Stay alert stay safe. #IndiaFightsCorona," LG Delhi tweeted.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of novel coronavirus cases in India has gone up to 396. The national capital has reported 29 confirmed cases. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced a complete lockdown in Delhi from March 23 till March 31 for the prevention and containment of COVID-19.

The Delhi police has imposed section 144 of CrPC which prohibits assembly of four or more people in one place till March 31. (ANI)

