Delhi HC suspends Breath Analyser Test through tube process for air traffic controllers

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the authorities concerned to suspend till March 27 Breath Analyser Test (BAT) through tube process for air traffic controllers in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

The high court directed the authorities to hold an urgent meeting on Tuesday to explore alternate methods for the test.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.