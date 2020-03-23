U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo arrives in Afghanistan
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo landed in Afghanistan on Monday on a previously unannounced visit to help salvage a historic deal between Washington and the Taliban, struck at the end of February but marred by political feuds and violence.
Pompeo landed in Kabul to meet with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his political rival Abdullah Abdullah who also claims he is president.
