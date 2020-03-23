Left Menu
Strict action against those violating lockdown orders, says Ghaziabad SSP

Action will be taken against those who are found violating the lockdown orders and Section 144 in Ghaziabad, said Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani on Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 13:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 13:39 IST
Ghaziabad SSP Kalanidhi Naithani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Action will be taken against those who are found violating the lockdown orders and Section 144 in Ghaziabad, said Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani on Monday. He, meanwhile, also gave an assurance that there are no restrictions on those who work for providing essential commodities like milk, medicines and those involved in providing emergency services like hospitals, media, petrol pumps, among others.

The police official also said that no religious or other community programmes can be held in the area during the lockdown period, according to a video shared on Twitter. The Uttar Pradesh government has put 16 districts under total lockdown till April 25, which include Agra, Lucknow, Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Varanasi, Lakhimpur Khiri, Bareilly, Azamgarh, Kanpur, Meerut, Prayagraj, Aligarh, Gorakhpur, Pilibhit, and Saharanpur.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India so far has 415 confirmed cases of the disease. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

