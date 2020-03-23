Dushyant Chautala to donate one month's salary for coronavirus relief

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday said that he will donate one month's salary to the relief fund to fight coronavirus and urged other colleagues and officers to join him. "I voluntarily donate one month of my salary to CovidRelief to fight against Covid-19 and request all colleagues and officers to join in," Chautala's tweet read.

Meanwhile, in the neighbouring state, officers of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau have also resolved to contribute a day's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. "The officers in a meeting lauded the efforts of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for taking proactive steps to curb the spread of Covid-19 virus in the state. Keeping in view the officers and officials of the Bureau have decided to contribute one day salary for the CM Relief Fund," the spokesperson of the department said.

While Haryana has 21 positive cases of COVID-19, including 14 foreign nationals, Punjab, so far, has reported one death due to the disease while 21 positive cases have been confirmed in the state. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has 415 cases of the infection, while seven deaths have occured due to the infection. (ANI)

