Massive traffic jam at AP-Telangana border amid lockdown over COVID-19

Jaggaiahpet, the border of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, witnessed a long traffic jam as the movement of vehicles was stopped on Monday after the Chief Ministers of both the states announced a lockdown in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. People are facing hardships in moving from one state to another and inter-state transportation has also been stopped as a precautionary measure to contain the pandemic. Policemen were also seen asking commuters to adhere to the lockdown directive issued by the state governments.

Earlier on Monday, the Andhra Pradesh government extended the precautionary restrictions to prevent the rapid spread of coronavirus and ordered a state-wide lockdown to prevent the onset of community transmission of the pandemic infection. The Telangana government had also announced a complete lockdown in the state till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the latest data by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 415 individuals have reported positive for coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

