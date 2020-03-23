Allahabad HC, Lucknow bench closed till 28th March

Amid the lockdown of Uttar Pradesh's 16 district to curb the coronavirus spread, the Allahabad High Court on Monday decided to close itself down along with its Lucknow bench till March 28. The court decided to hear "only the cases of utmost urgency, only on mentioning" in till March 28.

"The judicial functioning of the court (Allahabad High Court) with its ancillary staff during this period shall be restricted only to the cases of utmost urgency, only on mentioning between 10 am to 11 am before Registrar (Judicial) (Listing)," said High Court's Registrar (Protocol) Ashish Kumar Srivastava in a statement. During this period the HC registry shall not entertain any ordinary filing, the statement said, adding the matters fixed for March 26 and 27 will be listed on April 9 and 10 respectively.

