Take action against those harassing North-East people by linking them with COVID-19: MHA to States, UTs

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 20:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 20:49 IST
Take action against those harassing North-East people by linking them with COVID-19: MHA to States, UTs
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Home Affairs has written to all States and Union Territories, asking them to take appropriate action against those who are harassing the people from the North-East by linking them with COVID-19. "It has come to notice of the Ministry that people from North-East have been facing harassment after the occurrence of COVID-19 in the country. There have been cases where the people of North-East including the athletes and sports persons have been harassed by linking them to COVID-19. This is racially discriminatory, inconvenient and painful to them," the Ministry said in the letter.

"It is requested that all law enforcing agencies in your State/UT may please be sensitized to take appropriate action in cases of harassment when these are reported," added the Ministry. Recently in North-West Delhi, a case was reported where a man harassed a female belonging to a North-Eastern state by linking her with coronavirus. After her complaint, a case was registered against the person and the matter is under investigation.

