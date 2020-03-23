Take action against those harassing North-East people by linking them with COVID-19: MHA to States, UTs
The Ministry of Home Affairs has written to all States and Union Territories, asking them to take appropriate action against those who are harassing the people from the North-East by linking them with COVID-19. "It has come to notice of the Ministry that people from North-East have been facing harassment after the occurrence of COVID-19 in the country. There have been cases where the people of North-East including the athletes and sports persons have been harassed by linking them to COVID-19. This is racially discriminatory, inconvenient and painful to them," the Ministry said in the letter.
"It is requested that all law enforcing agencies in your State/UT may please be sensitized to take appropriate action in cases of harassment when these are reported," added the Ministry. Recently in North-West Delhi, a case was reported where a man harassed a female belonging to a North-Eastern state by linking her with coronavirus. After her complaint, a case was registered against the person and the matter is under investigation.
