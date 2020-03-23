Left Menu
Uttarakhand announces lockdown till March 31

Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) on Monday released a public message informing that the state lockdown due to COVID-19 is up to March 31.

  ANI
  Dehradun (Uttarakhand)
  Updated: 23-03-2020 21:21 IST
  Created: 23-03-2020 21:21 IST
A message released by Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority.. Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) on Monday released a public message informing that the state lockdown due to COVID-19 is up to March 31.

The decision to impose a lockdown up to March 31 comes as there is a sudden surge in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country.

The number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 467 on Monday including eight deaths. (ANI)

