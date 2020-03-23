Uttarakhand announces lockdown till March 31

Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) on Monday released a public message informing that the state lockdown due to COVID-19 is up to March 31.

The decision to impose a lockdown up to March 31 comes as there is a sudden surge in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country.

The number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 467 on Monday including eight deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

