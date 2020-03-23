Jaunpur under lockdown, 17 districts in UP under restrictions

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday imposed lockdown in Jaunpur district, taking the total number of districts where restrictions are in place to 17. "Lockdown has been imposed in one more district, Jaunpur, taking the total number of districts where restrictions are in place to 17," the state government said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has put 16 districts under total lockdown till March 25, which include Agra, Lucknow, Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Varanasi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bareilly, Azamgarh, Kanpur, Meerut, Prayagraj, Aligarh, Gorakhpur, Pilibhit and Saharanpur. Earlier today, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a video conference with District Magistrates, senior cops and other officials regarding steps being taken to combat the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Adityanath said that there are a total of 31 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 467 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.