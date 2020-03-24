Left Menu
Development News Edition

U'khand Police catches lockdown violators, click their photos with pamphlet reading 'enemy of society'

Taking a strict action against the lockdown violators, Uttarakhand Police on Tuesday caught people venturing out on streets of Karanprayag city here and clicked their pictures with a pamphlet reading -- "I am enemy of the society, I won't stay inside my home, I want to spread coronavirus."

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chamoli (Uttarakhand)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 16:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 16:21 IST
U'khand Police catches lockdown violators, click their photos with pamphlet reading 'enemy of society'
During the lockdown, the people who were unnecessarily roaming in Karanprayag were caught by the police. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Taking a strict action against the lockdown violators, Uttarakhand Police on Tuesday caught people venturing out on streets of Karanprayag city here and clicked their pictures with a pamphlet reading -- "I am enemy of the society, I won't stay inside my home, I want to spread coronavirus." During the lockdown, the people who were unnecessarily roaming in Karanprayag were caught by the police.

To teach them a lesson, police personnel handed them a pamphlet which states, "I am enemy of the society, I won't stay inside my home, I want to spread coronavirus", and posted it on social media. Sweta Choubey, SP City Dehradun, said that the police is strictly following the lockdown and taking action against the violators under Sections 151 and 188 under the Indian Penal Code.

She said that strict action is also being taken against rumour mongers. Earlier in the day, the state government decided to take over control of all private hospitals which have 100 or more beds and reserve 25 percent of these for COVID-19 patients.

"The Trivendra Singh Rawat government has decided to reserve 25 percent of beds in these private medical facilities for suspected COVID-19 patients," a statement by the government said. According to the ICMR, 471 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the number of cases worldwide has surpassed 3,30,000, while the number of deaths has exceeded 14,000. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Nigerian president's top aide tests positive for coronavirus – source

The Nigerian presidents chief of staff has tested positive for coronavirus, a source with direct knowledge said. Abba Kyari, who is in his 70s, is an important figure in President Muhammadu Buharis government and his illness could have rami...

Kazakhstan suspends exports of food staples

Kazakhstan has suspended exports of buckwheat, sugar, potatoes, carrots, onions, and cabbages until at least April 15, the Central Asian nations Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday.The Nur-Sultan government this month declared a state of e...

COVID-19: UP govt provides financial aid to 20 lakh daily wage earners

Keeping in mind the debilitating effect of coronavirus on the unorganized sector, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday launched the Shramik Bharan-Poshan Yojana depositing the first installment of Rs 1,000 in the accounts...

COVID-19: Netflix, Facebook to reduce bitrate to help mitigate network congestion

Video streaming major Netflix and social networking giant Facebook are reducing bit rates for videos on their platforms as part of their efforts to help mitigate mobile and broadband network congestion amid the coronavirus pandemic. Netflix...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020