Make full payment to workers, employees during lockdown period: Andhra Govt

Andhra Pradesh Government on Tuesday said that all governement and private establishments will make "full payment" of wages and salaries to workers and employees including those working on contract and outsourcing basis during the lockdown period. The state government has stated that any violation will invite penal action under the Epidemics Diseases Act 1897.

"April ration of rice and 1 kg of red gram dal will be given free of cost to all rice card holders. April ration supplies shall be distributed in advance at fair price shops from March 29," a Andhra Pradesh Government statement said. All rice card holding families will get one-time support of Rs 1000, it added.

Earlier on Monday, the Andhra Pradesh state government had ordered a state-wide lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The total number of active COVID-19 cases reported in the country stands at 482, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.