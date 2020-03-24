Kerala Police Cyberdome conducts online hackathon 'CODE-VID-19' to combat coronavirus

Kerala Police Cyberdome on Tuesday said that it is conducting an online hackathon named 'CODE-VID-19' to find IT-based innovative solutions that can help the police in the fight against coronavirus. "We are conducting an online hackathon named 'CODE-VID-19' to find IT-based innovative solutions that can help police in the fight against COVID-19. We call upon the tech-community across India to come forward and contribute to this fight against COVID-19. Showcase your technical skills to stop-prevent-contain the pandemic COVID-19," Kerala Police Cyberdome said in a statement.

"The objective of online CODE-VID 19 is to find a technology-based innovative solution for police to effectively contain coronavirus for the benefit of society. The last date of submission of your idea and technical solutions is 29-03-2020. The best idea will be suitably rewarded. We invite you, to leverage your technical skill to fight pandemic COVID- 19," the statement added. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday announced a complete lockdown in the state as the number of COVID-19 cases reached 95 in the state.

According to the data compiled by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of the infection-related death toll in the country rose to nine on Tuesday, while the total number of active cases reached 482. (ANI)

