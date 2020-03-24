Curfew imposed in Himachal Pradesh to combat COVID-19

The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday imposed curfew in the state till further orders in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the country. "Himachal Pradesh Government has decided to impose curfew in the whole state from 5 pm today till further orders, in wake of the outbreak of COVID-19 in the state, as well as the country," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had announced a complete lockdown in the state to stop the spread of the fatal virus. The Chief Minister said that the government had sent 57 samples of suspected COVID-19 patients, out of which 55 came negative and only two patients have tested positive.

Both the patients are stable, he added. According to the data compiled by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of the infection-related death toll in the country rose to nine on Tuesday, while the total number of active cases has reached 482. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

