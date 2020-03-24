Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab CM terms Sitharaman's announcements as 'inadequate' to address concerns of people, industry

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday expressed disappointment over the announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, terming them as "inadequate" to address the concerns of the people, businesses and industry in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak gripping the nation.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 20:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 20:19 IST
Punjab CM terms Sitharaman's announcements as 'inadequate' to address concerns of people, industry
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday expressed disappointment over the announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, terming them as "inadequate" to address the concerns of the people, businesses and industry in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak gripping the nation. "The announcements made by Sitharaman do not fully reflect the concerns in the prevailing situation, said Singh.

He further underlined the need for a comprehensive package to build the confidence of all sectors of the economy and support the poor and underprivileged in the hour of need. It was the need of the hour for the Centre to urgently come out with a detailed economic package without further delay, said the Chief Minister, pointing out that the Finance Minister had failed to come out with details of the task force announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to work on such a package.

"No suggestions had been taken so far from the states on the composition of the task force, nor any details shared. Hoping that it would be representative and would rise to the occasion triggered by this unprecedented crisis. Noting that Punjab had already sent in its suggestions to the Prime Minister and the Union Finance Minister on the interventions required by the central government," he said. The Chief Minister said that he had hoped for more than a mere postponement of the date of filing tax returns.

"Even the due date has not been changed in spite of the fact that most states are under curfew/lockdown. The Finance Minister had even failed to make any mention of EMIs on loan repayments and default," Singh said. "There was no adequate attention being paid to the plight of the poor especially the unorganised workers, which all the states had been pressing for. There was an urgent need, to double the PDS quota and provide free of cost ration at least for two months to the people in the prevailing situation, as already sought by the Punjab government," he added.

The Chief Minister pointed out that he had also sought from the Centre lump sum assistance for stakeholders in tourism and hospitality sector, such as taxi drivers, freelance tour guides, unregistered tour operators, 'daabawalas' and restaurants, who had been severely hit by the lockdowns across states. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. lawmakers nearing deal for $32 billion aviation sector bailout

U.S. lawmakers are nearing agreement on a package of grants for passenger and cargo airlines and contractors worth 32 billion as part of a massive U.S. stimulus and rescue package amid the massive travel demand falloff because of the corona...

Ireland tightens coroanvirus restrictions, boosts rescue package

Ireland banned all non-essential travel within the country and shut non-essential retail on Tuesday to battle coronavirus as it significantly increased income support for those already left unemployed and workers at risk of joining them. Th...

Norway extends coronavirus restrictions until April 13

Norway on Tuesday extended curbs on a range of public and private institutions until April 13, including the closure of schools and nurseries, to try to halt the spread of the coronavirus. The measures we have imposed appear to be slowing t...

ANALYSIS-As Europe fights coronavirus and climate, is 'green stimulus' the way?

For European governments battling to brace economies pummelled by the coronavirus, there might be no better time to go green.Normally thrifty countries, such as Germany, accept they will have to spend heavily to weather the economic shock o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020