36 positive coronavirus cases reported in state: Telangana CM

A total of 36 coronavirus positive cases have been reported in the state till now, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said on Tuesday. "A total of 36 coronavirus positive cases have been reported in the state till now. Three more people in Telangana have been tested positive for COVID-19 today," Rao said while addressing a press conference.

Speaking about the preparedness of the state government, he said: "We have ordered to cease the passports of the people who are home quarantined." "If they don't follow the rules their passports will also be suspended. From tomorrow whoever will sell commodities for higher prices, severe action will be taken against them."

The Telangana government has announced a complete lockdown in the state till March 31 in view of the virus outbreak. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases rose to 519 on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.