Pralhad Joshi to donate month's salary to PM Relief Fund, urges PSUs to help in fight against COVID-19
Parliamentary Affairs and Coal and Mines Minister Prahlad Joshi
Parliamentary Affairs and Coal and Mines Minister Prahlad Joshi said on Tuesday that he will donate his one-month salary to Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to strengthen the fight against COVID-19. He also urged people in coal and mining industry to donate generously to combat the global pandemic.
"I have decided to donate my one month salary to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to strengthen the fight against COVID19. I appeal to people serving in coal and mining sectors to come forward and support our nation in combating this pandemic by donating generously," Joshi said in a tweet. Joshi said he has also asked public sector undertakings under his ministry to help respective state governments.
"I have also directed all the PSUs in this sector to help the respective state governments in their areas of functioning, to the extent possible," he said in another tweet. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has also decided to donate one month's salary to PM Relief Fund. (ANI)
