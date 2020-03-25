Left Menu
COVID-19: 402 cases registered for lockdown violations in Kerala

On the first day of lockdown in Kerala on Tuesday, the police have registered 402 cases across the state for violating guidelines.

  ANI
  • |
  Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)
  • |
  Updated: 25-03-2020 06:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 06:49 IST
Police personnel stop commuters during lockdown in Kochi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo). Image Credit: ANI

On the first day of lockdown in Kerala on Tuesday, the police have registered 402 cases across the state for violating guidelines. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that people should take the lockdown seriously and strictly adhere to government instructions.

"Today 14 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported taking the total number of cases to 105 (excluding four discharged) in the state," he told reporters on Tuesday. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India has reported about 536 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. 11 people have died so far due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

