MEDIA-Russian defence minister's Syria visit linked to coronavirus fight - Vedomosti

  • Updated: 25-03-2020 12:48 IST
  • Created: 25-03-2020 12:48 IST
* Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu's two-day visit to Syria this week was aimed at trying to prevent a flare-up in tensions there that might distract Russia, Turkey and Syria from committing resources to fighting coronavirus, the Vedomosti daily reported on Wednesday, citing a source.

* Shoigu this week met Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at a time when joint patrols by Russian and Turkish forces along the M4 highway had been cut short due to security concerns. -- Source link: https://bit.ly/39ggMmi -- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

