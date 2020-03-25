MEDIA-Russian defence minister's Syria visit linked to coronavirus fight - Vedomosti
* Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu's two-day visit to Syria this week was aimed at trying to prevent a flare-up in tensions there that might distract Russia, Turkey and Syria from committing resources to fighting coronavirus, the Vedomosti daily reported on Wednesday, citing a source.
* Shoigu this week met Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at a time when joint patrols by Russian and Turkish forces along the M4 highway had been cut short due to security concerns. -- Source link: https://bit.ly/39ggMmi -- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sergei Shoigu
- Syria
- Bashar alAssad
- Russian
- Turkey
- Vedomosti
ALSO READ
Turkish, Russian forces to patrol either side of new Syrian corridor
Turkey's Erdogan asks Putin to jointly manage oil fields in Syria's Deir al-Zor
Turkish, Russian forces to patrol either side of new Syrian corridor
Turkish, Russian defence ministers discussed Syria's Idlib in call
First trial on torture in Syria to open in Germany in April