Essential commodities will be available, will issue E-passes for all involved in providing essential services: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday assured people that the supply of essential commodities will not be hampered at any cost and added that personnel manning shops and engaged in other essential services would be issued E-passes promptly to facilitate their movement in the national capital during the 21-day lockdown period.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 25-03-2020 12:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 12:58 IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Lt Governor Anil Baijal at the press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday. photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday assured people that the supply of essential commodities will not be hampered at any cost and added that personnel manning shops and engaged in other essential services would be issued E-passes promptly to facilitate their movement in the national capital during the 21-day lockdown period. "There is no need to panic. After PM Modi's speech, yesterday people started lining up at shops for essential services. I again appeal to people not to do panic buying, I assure everyone that there will be no shortage of essential services," Kejriwal said at a press conference held after a meeting with Lt Governor Anil Baijal at the LG Secretariat.

"We are here to serve you, the shops will remain open. It is our duty to provide vegetables, milk, and other items to your areas," Kejriwal said. The essential commodities primarily include milk, vegetables, rations, medicines and other items of daily necessity according to the Delhi CM.

"The shopkeepers, people engaged in supplying milk, water, etc are providing essential services. Some of them like media, hospital staff will have identification cards. For those who don't, we will release a helpline by afternoon through which you can reach us and we will then issue passes for those providing essential services," "For the shopkeepers, and people employed in factories which produce, milk, masks, and sanitizers, among other things, also the E-passes will be provided," he added.

The Delhi CM further said that the Police Commissioner has introduced a helpline number at his office for people who face any difficulty due to actions by the police. "The number is: 23469536. He (Commissioner of Police) has assured prompt action against the complaint," Kejriwal said.

The Chief Minister ended the press conference by urging the people to strive through the 21 day period, "There will be difficulties but we will have to fight them together," he said. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi said that it is vital to break the chain of the disease and experts have said that at least 21 days are needed for it. (ANI)

