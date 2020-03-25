Left Menu
Development News Edition

Istanbul prosecutor indicts Saudi suspects for Khashoggi killing

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 14:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 14:01 IST
Istanbul prosecutor indicts Saudi suspects for Khashoggi killing

Istanbul prosecutor's office said on Wednesday it had prepared an indictment against 20 suspects over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, including the former deputy head of Saudi Arabia's general intelligence and a former royal adviser.

Khashoggi's killing in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018 caused a global uproar, tarnishing the image of Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Some Western governments, as well as the CIA, said they believed he had ordered the killing - an accusation Saudi officials have denied.

The prosecutor's office said the indictment accuses former deputy head of Saudi Arabia's general intelligence Ahmed al-Asiri and former royal court adviser Saud al-Qahtani as having "instigated premeditated murder with monstrous intent". It accuses 18 others of carrying out the killing of Khashoggi, a U.S. resident and columnist for the Washington Post, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The indictment was based on analysis of mobile phone records of the suspects, records of their entry and exit into Turkey and presence at the consulate, witness statements and analysis of Khashoggi's phone, laptop and iPad, the statement said. Saudi Arabia's media ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In December a Saudi court sentenced five people to death and three to jail over Khashoggi's murder. But a Saudi prosecutor said there was no evidence connecting Qahtani to the killing and the court dismissed charges against Asiri.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: No processions, subdued Gudi Padwa in Thane

The Gudi Padwa or New Year festivities in Maharashtras Thane district took on a sombre tone in light of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. Maharashtra has so far recorded 112 cases of coronavirus, the highest in the country.Normal life in th...

Iran president warns of tough new measures against coronavirus

Irans president warned that his government was poised to introduce tough new measures against the coronavirus on Wednesday as the death toll from one of the worlds deadliest outbreaks neared 2,000. President Hassan Rouhani said that the new...

Camila Cabello postpones her tour due to coronavirus outbreak

Camila Cabellos tour which was scheduled to kick off on May 26 in Oslo, Norway has been postponed in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. In an Instagram post on Wednesday Camila said, With all the news constantly coming out and so much that i...

Philippines' coronavirus infections reach 636, deaths up by 3

The Philippines health ministry on Wednesday reported 84 new coronavirus cases and three deaths.The latest information brought total infections in the Philippines to 636, and deaths to 38, the health ministry said in its bulletin. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020