Bengaluru Police Commissioner calls meeting of essential services representative at his office

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao on Wednesday called a meeting of online, e-commerce food, medicine, groceries or animal products delivery aggregators at his office in wake of situation arising out of lockdown imposed in the entire country due to coronavirus epidemic.

  ANI
  • |
  Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  Updated: 25-03-2020 16:31 IST
  • |
  Created: 25-03-2020 16:31 IST
Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao on Wednesday called a meeting of online, e-commerce food, medicine, groceries or animal products delivery aggregators at his office in wake of situation arising out of lockdown imposed in the entire country due to coronavirus epidemic. The Police Commissioner has appealed one representative from each agency to join him in the meeting at 7 pm.

"I have called a meeting of online, e-commerce food, medicine, groceries, vegetables/fruits or animal products delivery aggregators today at 7 pm at my office at Infantry Road, Bengaluru," said Rao. "One representative from each agency may please come. We promise all cooperation, please come," he said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday confirmed 539 positive cases of coronavirus in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. (ANI)

