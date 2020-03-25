All judicial services in TN suspended for 3 weeks

The Madras High Court on Wednesday notified complete suspension of all judicial services across Tamil Nadu for three weeks or till further orders. The notification has been issued in view of the prime minister's call for a 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the COVID-19 outbreak

However, imminently emergent and urgent cases would be heard with the prior approval of the designated division bench/single judge/district judge concerned, a circular issued by the High Court registry said. "On permission being granted, the lawyers/litigants shall be accordingly instructed of the venue and mode of addressing the court either through video conferencing or otherwise," it added

All officers and staff of the courts have been instructed to remained stationed in their respective residences subject to directions by their administrative heads, the circular issued by the registrar general said.

