Combating COVID-19: People in Mumbai practice social distancing at grocery store
Following the nationwide lockdown in the wake of the threat posed by COVID-19, people here on Wednesday practised social distancing among themselves.
Following the nationwide lockdown in the wake of the threat posed by COVID-19, people here on Wednesday practised social distancing among themselves. To keep a safe distance between themselves, people stood in separate circles marked with chalk while collecting basic supplies from a grocery shop at Andheri East.
In his address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country from 12 o'clock midnight and had appealed to the people to maintain social distancing to combat COVID-19 According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of confirmed positive cases in India of COVID-19 has reached 562. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms
Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms
BRIEF-UN Aviation Agency Icao Says Concerned At Economic Impact Of Covid-19 Outbreak On Air Transport And Civil Aviation
Amid COVID-19 Tukatech offers help to all CAD users the ability to work from home
Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms