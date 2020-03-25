Nityanand Rai donates Rs 1.25 crore from MPLAD fund to Samastipur, Vaishali districts of Bihar

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Wednesday donated Rs 1.25 crore for Samastipur and Vaishali districts from the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Division (MPLADS) fund for purchasing equipment required to combat against coronavirus. "From the MPLAD fund, I am granting Rs 1.25 crore to the District Magistrates of Samastipur and Vaishali, of which, Rs1 crore will be given to Samastipur district and Rs 25 lakh to Vaishali district," Rai wrote in a letter to the DMs of both the districts.

The letter further read: "This money will be used to buy the necessary equipment to prevent the spread of coronavirus." According to a recent update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 562 positive cases for coronavirus have been confirmed in the country. (ANI)