Govt offices exempted from lockdown to operate with minimum staff

During the lockdown imposed in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak, some government offices will remain open but will function with the minimum staff, said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry on Wednesday. "The National Disaster Authority has directed all government offices to be closed but some exceptions have been given and these exceptional offices should operate with minimum staff," said Aggarwal while addressing a press conference here.

"Defence, Central Armed Forces, treasury, public utility services, disaster management, power management, post offices, National Informatics Centre, Early warning agencies have been exempted from the lockdown," he added. "All the essential services including hospitals, medical shops and factories involved in the making of medicines, masks and other medical devices will remain open," he added.

State and district authorities have been directed to promote e-commerce activities to ensure minimum movement of people. (ANI)

