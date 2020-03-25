Left Menu
Development News Edition

Evil Geniuses set sail on partnership with Navy

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 23:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 23:48 IST
Evil Geniuses set sail on partnership with Navy

Evil Geniuses have embarked on an esports partnership with the U.S. Navy, fielding and training a Counter Strike: Global Offensive squad of sailors called Goats & Glory. A six-episode content series will follow Evil Geniuses' team members and sailors as they exchange tips on "teamwork, training mental dexterity and discover how their skills as gamers can easily translate to careers in the Navy," according to a press release issued Wednesday.

"Cameras will be there to capture it all, from skill shots to fails, and fans will be able to watch via YouTube and Twitter." "It's an incredible honor to partner with America's Navy as they take this step forward into esports," said Nicole LaPointe Jameson, CEO of Evil Geniuses.

"As one of the industry's founding and most storied teams, EG has a legacy of excellence, teamwork, and discipline -- values we are proud to share with the Navy. We are humbled to stand shoulder to shoulder with this incredible institution, and we can't wait to show our fans what comes next." Evil Geniuses and Goats & Glory will also team up at September's TwitchCon event in San Diego. In addition to appearing at the Navy activation space, Evil Geniuses' team members will play with fans throughout the event, adding sailors to their squad and broadcasting special Squad Streams live from the event.

"Partnering with the Evil Geniuses provides the Navy a unique opportunity to engage with some of the world's top gamers and improve relatability with prospective Sailors," said Capt. Matt Boren, Chief Marketing Officer at Navy Recruiting Command. "The skill sets utilized by Evil Geniuses -- problem analysis, risk assessment, sensory perception and split-second decision-making -- are the same skill sets required to succeed in critical Navy career fields, such as nuclear engineering, aviation, special warfare, cryptology and counterintelligence."

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Magnitude 7.8 quake strikes off Russia's Kuril Islands - USGS

Breaking News: Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Videos

Latest News

Television audiences surge to 12-month highs as coronavirus keeps Americans home

From family drama This Is Us to crime series NCIS, audiences are flocking to television shows in numbers unseen for up to a year as coronavirus shutdowns and social distancing keeps millions of Americans at home.Police action series NCIS sc...

Steelers sign XFL sacks leader Walker, FB Watt

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed XFL sacks leader Cavon Walker and free agent fullback Derek Watt on Wednesday. Walker, 25, agreed to a one-year deal, according to his agent J.R. Rickert. He registered 4.5 sacks for the New York Guardians dur...

The show won't go on: Tony Awards for Broadway theatre postponed indefinitely

The annual Tony Awards ceremony celebrating the best in Broadway theatre was postponed indefinitely on Wednesday, the latest big cultural event to fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic.The awards ceremony had been scheduled to take place ...

Tennis -Wimbledon could be postponed or cancelled - AELTC

This years Wimbledon Championships could be postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the All England Lawn Tennis Club AELT said on Wednesday. The June 29-July 12 event will not be played behind closed doors and postponing the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020