Air quality in Ghaziabad and Noida improves amid COVID-19 lockdown

An improvement in the air quality index was witnessed in Noida and Ghaziabad areas on Thursday amid the national lockdown imposed to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The AQI in Noida stood at 76 (satisfactory) and 92 (moderate) in Ghaziabad. The areas had reported AQI readings close to 600 just a few days back.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day nation-wide lockdown to contain coronavirus. The number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has risen to 649 (including 593 active cases, 42 cured/ discharged people and 13 deaths), said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. (ANI)

