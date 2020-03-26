Indian Army issues fresh instructions to combat COVID-19
The Indian Army on Thursday issued fresh instructions reiterating enhanced measures to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Indian Army on Thursday issued fresh instructions reiterating enhanced measures to combat the COVID-19 outbreak. "Measures will be taken to identify additional infrastructure for setting up of quarantine/isolation centres in each station for own personnel," the Indian Army said in a release.
"Indian Army is prepared to extend its network of hospitals and laboratory facilities to assist civil administration at COVID-19 hotspots. There is a plan for sidestepping medical personnel from lesser affected areas to augment health experts in severely affected areas if required," it added. The Indian Army has also made provisions for additional training of own medical personnel at various hospitals to be better prepared for COVID-19.
As many as 649 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported from the country, including 47 foreign nationals, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. There have been 13 instances of death due to the coronavirus in India. (ANI)
