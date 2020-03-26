Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamata Banerjee requests 18 CMs to help workers from Bengal stranded in their states due to lockdown

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to Chief Ministers of 18 states requesting them to provide basic amenities such as shelter, food and medical support to the workers of West Bengal stranded in their states due to lockdown.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 16:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 16:31 IST
Mamata Banerjee requests 18 CMs to help workers from Bengal stranded in their states due to lockdown
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to Chief Ministers of 18 states requesting them to provide basic amenities such as shelter, food and medical support to the workers of West Bengal stranded in their states due to lockdown. In a letter written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Banerjee wrote that Bengal has many workers-semi skilled and unskilled, working in different parts of the country. Due to complete lockdown in the country for COVID-19 pandemic, many Bengal workers could not travel back and are stuck at different places.

"We have received information that many such workers who are ordinarily resident of Bengal are stuck in your state too. We are getting SOS calls from them. They are generally in groups of 50-100 and can be easily identified by the local administration," West Bengal CM wrote in the letter. "Since, it is not possible for us to reach any help to them, I take the opportunity to request you to kindly ask your administration to provide them with basic shelter, food and medical support during this period of crisis. We, in Bengal, are taking care of such stuck people in our State," she added.

She wrote that her Chief Secretary will pass on the details of such people to CM Thackeray's Chief Secretary to hasten up this entire process of humanitarian support in this hour of crisis. "May I request you to kindly see for appropriate action," she added. The West Bengal Chief Minister has written similar letters to other Chief Ministers as well.

The Chief Ministers of 18 States are--Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, Karnatak CM B S Yediyurappa, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jaganmohan Reddy and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Bengal Ham radio operators help police in tracking

The Ham radio operators in West Bengal are helping police in tracking down mass gatherings and sending vagabonds to the shelters during the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Thursday. Pol...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures pare losses after weekly unemployment report

U.S. stock index futures pared losses sharply on Thursday despite the Labor Departments data showing weekly unemployment claims soared to 3.3 million last week from 282,000 a week earlier.At 831 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 238 points, or...

Turkey holds first tender related to Istanbul canal project

Turkey held its first tender on Thursday to prepare to build a huge canal on the edge of Istanbul, a Transport Ministry spokesman said, signaling progress on the project despite widespread criticism over its cost and environmental impact. T...

Spanish MotoGP postponed due to coronavirus

The Spanish MotoGP due to be staged on May 3 has become the latest sporting casualty of the coronavirus pandemic. The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has obliged the event to be rescheduled, organisers announced on Thursday.As the situation re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020