35 private laboratories get ICMR's nod to conduct COVID-19 tests
35 private laboratories across the country have been given the green signal from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to conduct COVID-19 tests.
Six laboratories from Delhi, four from Gujarat, three from Haryana, two from Karnataka, nine from Maharashtra, one from Odisha, four from Tamil Nadu, five from Telangana and one from West Bengal have got ICMR's nod.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had earlier on Thursday reported 88 new COVID-19 cases, which is the highest in a single day, taking the total countrywide tally to 694. (ANI)
