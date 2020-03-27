Face masks worth Rs 4.30 lakh seized in Pune, 2 arrested

With the demand for protective face masks surging to an all-time high due to the coronavirus outbreak, Pune police on Friday said they have arrested two people with 1,7805 face masks kept for black marketing. The masks worth Rs 4.30 lakh were seized on Thursday, said Bachchan Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Crime Branch.

"On Thursday night, Unit 1 of Pune Crime Branch conducted a raid at a godown in Narpatgiri Chowk. During the raid two people were arrested for black marketing face masks and selling them at a much higher price," said Singh. "About 1,7805 face masks worth Rs 4.30 lakh were seized," he said.

DCP added that the two accused have been registered at Samarth police station, Pune. Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit in the country with 127 COVID-19 cases, while the national tally of active cases is 640, according to the Health Ministry. (ANI)

