Delhi violence: Court grants bail to juvenile in view of coronavirus

Taking note of suspension of work in regular courts due to coronavirus pandemic, a Delhi court Friday granted bail to a juvenile who was arrested in connection with the recent communal violence in northeast Delhi over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Metropolitan Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Rampuri granted relief to the juvenile after his bone ossification test showed that his age was below 18 years.

The court directed him to furnish a bail bond of Rs 10,000 and one surety of like amount. “Accordingly, in view of tender age of accused and suspension of work of regular courts and in view of the epidemic situation of Coronavirus, accused is granted bail on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 10,000 with one surety of like amount,” it said in its order.

Advocate Abdul Gaffar, appearing for the accused, had argued that he was 14 years old during his arrest and was falsely implicated in the case. Five people were arrested in the case on February 28 from northeast Delhi’s Khajuri Khas area. Four of them are still in judicial custody.

A case has been registered against them for the offences under several sections including 148 (rioting armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 353 (assault public servant on duty) and 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance) of the Indian Penal Code and of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. The offences entail a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving 44 people dead and around 200 injured. Frenzied mobs had torched houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump and pelted stones at residents and police personnel..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.