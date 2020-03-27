Local bodies to provide necessary support to poor amid lockdown: Telangana CM KC Rao
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday said that all local government bodies have been directed to provide necessary facilities to the poor in the face of the lockdown due to COVID-19.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday said that all local government bodies have been directed to provide necessary facilities to the poor in the face of the lockdown due to COVID-19. "All the urban local bodies, municipal bodies and district collectors have been advised to provide all the necessary facilities to the needy, daily wage and contract workers," Rao told reporters here.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24, announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. 45 positive cases of COVID-19 have been traced in Telangana, including 10 foreign nationals, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.
A total of 724 positive cases of COVID-19 have been found in India, including 47 foreign nationals. 17 persons have lost their lives due to this disease in the country. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
