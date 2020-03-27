Left Menu
5 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in WB

Five more positive COVID-19 cases have been reported from West Bengal on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 15.

  • Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 21:22 IST
  • Created: 27-03-2020 21:22 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Five more positive COVID-19 cases have been reported from West Bengal on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 15. In a press release, the state Health and Family Welfare Department said that a total 81,093 travelers or persons have been screened at Kolkata and Bagdogra Airport as on Friday and 5,64,566 people have been screened at seven Land Border Check Points along Nepal and Bangladesh.

Also, 5,475 crew members of ships have been screened in three ports. Till date, 27,107travellers have been identified and placed under surveillance. For 1,819 of them, thesurveillance period has been over, the department said. While 208 are admitted in isolation facility, the remaining 25.080 others are under home surveillance.

Till date, samples were collected from 330 suspects for test of COVID-19 and the results of 315 persons were negative. Samples from fifteen persons have come as positive till now, the department added. The health condition of all the persons under surveillance is stable including the patients admitted in isolation.

Isolation facilities with a total of 1,071 beds have been arranged in different medical colleges, district hospitals, sub-divisional hospitals and multi-specialty hospitals across the state (87 hospitals). (ANI)

