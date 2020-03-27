Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Plea in SC seeks redressal of migrant workers' plight

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 21:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 21:46 IST
Coronavirus: Plea in SC seeks redressal of migrant workers' plight

A plea was filed in the Supreme Court on Friday seeking direction to the Centre to redress the plight of thousands of migrant workers who along with their families are "walking on foot" to reach their native places amid the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown across the country. The plea has also sought a direction to the authorities to identify such stranded migrant workers and provide them food, water, medicines and proper medical facilities.

Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava, the petitioner in the case, has said in his plea that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day lockdown to fight COVID-19 and control its spread. "The petitioner completely agrees that such lockdown is very much essential for controlling the spread of the deadly coronavirus," the plea said, adding that the "biggest sufferers" of this crisis situation are poor and unregistered migrant workers who used to work in big cities across the country.

"With Railways and buses suspended, several of such migrant workers are walking for kilometres to reach their villages. Many are unable to make it across state borders and thus are left stranded on roads, without food, water or shelter. There is a large-scale human distress," the plea said. It said that such migrant workers should be identified by the authorities and they be immediately shifted to nearest government shelter homes so that proper food, water, medicines and medical supervision is provided to them till the lockdown continues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Belgium extends lockdown period until April 18 - RTBF

Belgium has extended its lockdown over the coronavirus crisis by two weeks until April 18, Belgian broadcaster RTBF said on Friday.Belgiums government and key economic and medical experts were meeting on Friday to determine the countrys nex...

IMF's Georgieva urges countries to "go big" with coronavirus rescue spending

Countries around the world must respond with a very massive deployment of resources to contain unprecedented damage from the coronavirus pandemic and lay groundwork for a strong recovery, the head of the International Monetary Fund told Reu...

UK's plan B if 'Team Johnson' is incapacitated? Answer is unclear

What would happen if British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons case of coronavirus - so far he has mild symptoms - were to become more serious or even incapacitate him and his team Under Britains uncodified constitution, the answer is unclear.J...

Coronavirus outbreak: AI plans nine flights to Frankfurt to ferry expats from Mumbai

Air India plans to operate nine relief flights to Frankfurt next week to ferry hundreds of expats stranded in the financial capital due to the lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, a source said on Friday. The source told PTI that the fli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020