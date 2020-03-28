Police distribute food packets in Delhi amid lockdown

Police personnel on Saturday distributed food packets to the needy in Satbadi village near Mehrauli here amid lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. The Delhi Police also distributed 600 food packets to the poor in Shaheen Bagh area today.

The Centre had announced a complete lockdown of the entire country for 21 days to fight COVID-19 on March 22. All road, rail and air services will remain suspended during the lockdown. However, freight movement will continue to carry essential commodities across the country. Essential services like medical shops, petrol pumps, grocery stores milk booths, and online shopping have been exempted from the lockdown. (ANI)

